Photo Gallery: Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDVR) — Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.



Kamala Harris, the former U.S. Senator from California, became the first woman to be vice president. Harris is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency and will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

The National Anthem was performed by Lady Gaga. Jennifer Lopez performed “This Land is Your Land”. Garth Brooks performed “Amazing Grace”.

This is a full photo gallery from the Inauguration.