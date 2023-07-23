PHOENIX (KXRM) — Danny Trejo converted a header in the 90th minute to help Phoenix Rising FC earn a 1-1 draw with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Saturday night.

Phoenix (6-5-8, 26 PTS) found its counter after Colorado Springs (9-10-2, 29 PTS) held a 1-0 lead since late in the first half when Juan Tejada converted his second goal of the season in the 42nd minute.

The Switchbacks have more than a week to prepare for the team they lost 5-0 to earlier this month San Diego Loyal SC. Kickoff Sun., July 30, is set for 4 p.m.