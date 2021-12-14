Phil Long acquires Ford, Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram dealerships in Trinidad

COLORADO SPRINGS – Phil Long Dealerships, the largest privately-held automotive group in the state of Colorado, has acquired Cooke Motors, located in Trinidad, Colo.

Effective Wednesday, Dec. 1, Phil Long Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram have joined the Phil Long Family, expanding its network of auto brands to 15–becoming the only new vehicle dealer in Trinidad.

“For years, we have been planning on expanding in my hometown of Trinidad,” said Jay Cimino, president and CEO of Phil Long Dealerships. “My father ran the Triangle Chevrolet dealership in the 1940s, and thereafter, my uncle managed it until the 1980s. We’re proud to welcome five new dealerships to our automotive group and increase our presence in Southern Colorado.”

The dealerships will be overseen by Donnie Allen, general manager, who started his career in the automotive industry in Detroit working in Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealerships and has held various positions in dealerships in Glenwood Springs, Denver and Colorado Springs.

“It’s my Colorado dream to live in Trinidad,” said Allen. “I believe a car dealership should have a giver’s mentality. I want to give each of our customers a positive experience. This is going to become a destination dealership.”

Just off of I-25, Trinidad is the gateway between Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. Home to Fishers Peak, the newest and second largest Colorado state park, and a booming entertainment district, Trinidad is gaining attention.

Upgrades are underway in the dealerships’ parts and services departments, such as all-new equipment installations, state-of-the-art wheel alignment, balancing and tire rotation machines and brake safety diagnostic testing. Customers can also schedule service appointments online.

Future plans include a modern architecture build-out featuring a larger facility that will house all five dealerships. There are also plans to include a Phil’s Accessories outfitter store in the style of Trinidad’s historic buildings, allowing customers to purchase gear for their various adventures in their new vehicle.

“Having great American brands–Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram–added to our family of dealerships enables us to provide more vehicle choices and offer a larger selection at the lowest prices while delivering great customer service,” said Kevin Shaughnessy, vice president of operations and partner of Phil Long Dealerships.

Six months prior, the auto group added Phil Long Subaru of Glenwood Springs as its eighteenth dealership and second location on the Western Slope.

Phil Long Ford, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram dealerships are located at 422 E Main Street. Showroom hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Service hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.