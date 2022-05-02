DENVER — The House passed legislation that address per-and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) contamination, direct funding to the Colorado Water Plan and plant more trees in Colorado forests.

PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are chemicals that do not naturally break down. They are added to everyday consumer products and linked to cancer, hormone disruption, organ damage and reproductive health problems.

HB22-1345 will curb PFAS contamination and protect consumers by restricting the sale of products that contain harmful PFAS. The bill protects consumers from PFAS in products such as cosmetics, carpets, food packaging, baby products, textile furnishings, upholstered furniture, and fluids used in oil and gas production. It requires product labels be added to items such as cookware to better inform consumers of risks. Bill HB22-1345 was sponsored by Representatives Lisa Cutter and Mary Bradfield and passed by a vote of 43-22.

“Even the smallest doses of PFAS have been linked to adverse health impacts, including cancer and damage to critical organs. The legislation we passed today is a monumental step forward to remove these dangerous products,” said Rep. Cutter.

HB22-1323 will direct $5 million to the state nursery to increase its capacity to help plant new trees in damaged forests. Doing so would prevent natural disasters and future wildfires. This effort will repair damage from wildfires, insect outbreaks, drought and deforestation. The bill was sponsored by Representatives Marc Snyder and Meg Froelich and passed by a vote of 57-7.

“Healthy trees and forests remove carbon from the atmosphere, mitigate the risk of wildfire, protect our groundwater and watersheds, and make our state the incredible outdoor adventure we love,” said Rep. Froelich. “By expanding capacity at our state nursery, we’ll ensure that Colorado has the healthy seedlings and baby saplings we need to replenish our forests and conserve the incredible outdoors that defines our beautiful state.”

HB22-1402 will increase funding for the Colorado Water Plan by over $7 million for the next two years. It will also direct more revenue from sports betting to the state’s water plan. Since 2020, sports betting led to major growth in the gaming industry, partly due to higher limits and additional games. This bill provides more funding for the responsible gaming grant program for the Department of Revenue to promote responsible gaming and address problem gaming. HB22-1402 was sponsored by Speaker Alec Garnett and passed by a vote of 53-12.

“Coloradans are betting on sports and driving new revenues to our water plan,” said Speaker Alec Garnett. “With this legislation, we’re directing additional funding from sports betting revenues to help Coloradans with problem gaming and sending even more money to the Colorado Water Plan, which helps ensure we have the water resources we need for our growing state.”