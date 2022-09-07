COLORADO SPRINGS — Students and faculty at APEX College of Veterinary Technology are rallying to make sure one of its students, who was killed in a shooting in August gets her beloved pets taken care of.

On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 7, 26-year-old Alex Paz was found dead at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, that also resulted in the death of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery.

“We here at Apex, faculty and students alike, are devastated by her loss. Alex was a very sweet person and such an animal lover,” said Paz’s colleagues.

Paz’s college family said, Paz left behind her pet dogs, bunnies, snakes and a lizard monitor. All her pets were taken to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

According to Paz’s colleagues, all of her dogs were adopted, except for one furry friend. That’s when Paz’s APEX College family stepped up to make sure all of her animal friends were cared for.

“We were worried about her oldest dog with some health issues, as HSPPR did not think she was a great candidate for adoption,” states APEX.

Moxxie, one of Paz’s oldest dogs, suffered from various health conditions including a serious dental issue that put her life at risk. Concerned that she may be euthanized, an APEX student decided to adopt Moxxie.

Staff and students provided free dental work for Moxxie, extracting 19 of her infected teeth. According to APEX, getting rid of the infected teeth will make her feel better and help her live longer.

APEX college states, Paz was close to completing her degree at their veterinary school and had a bright future ahead of her. The college will issue Paz an honorary diploma, which will be mailed to her family.