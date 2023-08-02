(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station (CMSFS) Fire Department is to conduct fire training exercises on Friday, Aug. 2 creating smoke that may be visible near I-25 and Highway 115 corridors.

Peterson Space Force Base reports the training is expected to occur from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. The installation is telling those living in the area to not be alarmed if they see smoke or fire in the area.

Peterson Space Force Base writes the fire training center on CMSFS has safety controls in place to ensure the areas are safe while providing an educational environment for firefighters and fire danger levels will be monitored to ensure safe execution of the training.