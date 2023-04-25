(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Peterson Space Force Base (Peterson SFB) east gate closed on Monday, April 24 for a construction project, which is expected to last about three months.
Peterson SFB said the old east gate, south of the current east gate on Marsheffel Road and adjacent to the base exchange, will have limited operating hours during the project.
Temporary Gate Hours:
- Old east gate – Open 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday to Friday for inbound traffic only. Commercial vehicles (with DBIDS cards) and smaller commercial vehicles will be allowed entry from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. No outbound traffic from the old east gate.
- North gate – Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for inbound and outbound traffic.
- West gate will remain open 24 hours for inbound and outbound traffic. The west gate commercial vehicle search area is open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 6 a.m. to noon Saturday.