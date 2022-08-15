EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station are set to partake in a readiness exercise this week.

The exercise started on Monday, August 15 and will last through Thursday. It is intended to ensure forces have and use the proper techniques, tactics, and procedures as they protect the missions of the installations and the on-base communities.

Exercise scenarios will impact the bases on different days. Those travelling on and off the base may also experience temporary gate closures or other delays.

Army & Air Force Exchange Service facilities plan to remain open throughout the event.