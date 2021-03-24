Peterson Air Force Base being considered to house unaccompanied migrant children

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — In a Department of Defense news conference Wednesday, Press Secretary John Kirby says Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado is being considered as a potential site to house unaccompanied migrant children coming from the southern border.

Kirby says the site visit was made Wednesday, but there is no decision yet. The DOD will make a decision in days, not weeks, according to Kirby.

This is part of a larger DOD evaluation to assist the Department of Health and Human Services to handle the growing surge of unaccompanied migrant children that are overcrowding detention facilities.