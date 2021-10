COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region joined the FOX21 Morning News Team on Wednesday to introduce Pedro to our viewers.

Pedro is an 11-year-old chihuahua mix who was brought in to HSPPR as a stray.

Pedro is described as spunky and sweet. He loves treats, walks, and cuddles. He’d make a great companion and, if you’re interested, he is available for adoption now!