(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Pet Expo will return to Colorado Springs on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30 at the Colorado Springs Event Center, located at 3960 Palmer Park Boulevard.

The expo will feature 100 booths and activities for pet lovers.

There will be events throughout the weekend including; training demonstrations, pet contests, Sit Means Sit Mini Puppy Preschool, pet adoptions from rescues, discounted nail trimming, microchip scanning, and discounted teeth cleaning.

Nature’s Educators will host live wildlife education demonstrations on Saturday, along with pet contests and other seminars.

The expo runs on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults, and children 16 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased on Colorado Springs Pet Expo’s website, linked above.