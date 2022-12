(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers were called to a shooting at around midnight Wednesday, Dec. 7.

According to CSPD, on Wednesday, officers were called near the intersection of N. Circle Dr. and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers found a victim with “at least one gunshot wound,” and they were taken to the hospital.

The suspect in the shooting left the area and is still at large. CSPD said, they are still investigating.