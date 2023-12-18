(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was taken to the hospital after an assault at a business off of I-25 on Sunday, Dec. 17, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Sunday at around 8:45 p.m. officers responded to an assault in a parking lot near 400 West Fillmore Street near I-25 and Mark Dabling Boulevard. Police learned an employee of a business confronted a theft suspect and was allegedly hit by the suspect’s vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Police said the investigation was still ongoing.