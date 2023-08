(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner says 48-year-old Stephanie Darrcel Gatson of Fort Worth, Texas died as a result of her injuries in a crash Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The crash happened on northbound I-25 near Pueblo Boulevard Wednesday morning. Gatson was pronounced dead on the scene by a Coroner Investigator.

The Pueblo County Coroner said the Next-of-Kin has been notified.