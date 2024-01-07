(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a person hospitalized Saturday night, Jan.6.

CSPD received a report from a hospital of a victim arriving with gunshot wounds just before 7 p.m. The victim was unable to provide officers with information due to their injuries.

An investigation showed the shooting took place during a potential robbery in the 1500 block of Newcastle Street near North Hancock Avenue.

CSPD said this is an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line.