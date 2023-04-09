(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating after a person was found dead near railroad tracks Sunday morning on April 9.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., medical personnel with the Fountain Fire Department responded to the area of Alegre Circle and Highway 85 and 87 on reports of an unresponsive person. An employee with Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway had noticed a person, who did not appear to be conscious, lying close to the railroad tracks.

Medical personnel determined the person was dead on scene. FPD said the person will be identified at a later time.

If you have any information about this incident, please email Detective Brian Cristiani at bcristiani@fountainpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.