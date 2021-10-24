Person dies after driving off road, rolling over vehicle, striking light pole

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is dead following a car crash that left a driver and their passenger trapped in an upside down car Saturday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a dark-colored 2016 Honda Civic was driving fast in the 5000 block of Centennial Boulevard when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. The vehicle struck a curb, rolled over onto its roof, and knocked over a light pole.

Once officers arrived, they found the vehicle on its roof and its driver trapped inside.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) also responded to the scene to extricate the driver and provide medical assistance to both the driver and the lone passenger. Both people were transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The Major Crash Team responded to the scene to assume the investigation. It has yet to be determined if impairment played a part in the crash.