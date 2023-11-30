(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was at an incident in East Colorado Springs where a person barricaded themselves in a vehicle causing a shelter-in-place.

CSPD tells FOX21 that at around 6:30 a.m. officers were at the scene and it was active. The incident happened in the 1300 block of East San Miguel near North Hancock Avenue.

At around 7:15 a.m. CSPD said the shelter-in-place order had been lifted and the suspect had surrendered to police.

