Perseverance lands on the red planet, Space Foundation’s Discovery Center reacts

COLORADO SPRINGS — It was a 50/50 chance and NASA stuck the landing. Their 5th rover touched down on Mars today and is already sending back images.





Hundreds of scientists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, celebrate the riskiest rover landing ever, Thursday.

Perseverance begins a two-year mission roaming Mars’ surface and searching for signs of ancient microbial life. It’s the first NASA Mars rover to land in nearly a decade and comes loaded with scientific equipment: 19 cameras and two microphones so that humans can actually “hear” what Mars sounds like on the surface.

Here in Colorado Springs, the Space Foundation’s Discovery Center celebrates with a week’s worth of activities.

We’re excepting some great things to come from this multibillion-dollar NASA rover. And the Space Foundation will be keeping up with Perseverance as it conducts its mission.