COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado legislators signed a bill into law that will exempt period and incontinence products from sales taxes on Friday.

House Bill 1055 created a state sales tax exemption for all products such as pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, sponges, sanitary napkins and adult and youth diapers.

“This law is about dignity and confidence – so every person who uses necessary hygiene products can feel comfortable in their bodies,” said Representative Leslie Herod. “For too long, too many Coloradans have been going without period products, diapers and essential hygiene products. Our law slashes the state sales tax on these items because they’re essential for millions of people…”

Sponsors of the bill include Representatives Susan Lontine and Herod as well as Senators Sonya Jaquez Lewis and Faith Winter.

“Right now, things like food and medicine are tax exempt, but other essential hygiene products are not. This inequity impacts low-income folks and communities of color the most,” said Sen. Lewis. “This critical law is about dignity.”

Sen. Winter’s said, “This is a commonsense step in the right direction that will help countless families afford these products so they can maintain their own health and care for their loved ones.”