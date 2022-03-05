COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, Acacia Park in Colorado Springs was swarming with yellow and blue flags and colorful signs as people rallied support for Ukraine and against Putin’s invasion. Ukrainians who rallied wanted to advocate for their loved ones still stranded in their home country. For Americans there on Saturday, they said they hoped it would bring more attention to the invasion they said was unjust.

“We like Colorado. God Bless America. But we need to also help people in Ukraine,” said Mykola Zahrebelnyi, a Ukrainian who was there rallying.

Ariana Villafuerte and Quorra Leitzel hold signs to show support for Ukraine. Credit: Rachel Saurer

People from all ages from different places and backgrounds gathered united in their stand on Ukraine.

“I hope that Putin will go back… stop invading Ukraine! It’s not your land,” said young activist, Ariana Villafuerte.

For Ukrainian exchange student Veroneka Dementive, it hits close to home while being thousands of miles away from it.

“It’s a huge support especially for me when you just like… in other countries and other continents, you feel like you’re terribly alone and here I don’t feel like I’m alone. I feel like I’m with my nation,” Dementive said.

Dementive said she feels at home in this group once she realized her home in Ukraine was changing quickly.

Supporters gather in Acacia Park. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“I saw a message from my dad just like… we are leaving to our grandma, don’t worry everything is fine. Just like… wait, wait, wait, wait, wait what’s going on? That’s war kind of! Wait, wait what?”

For even the youngest of supporters for Ukraine, the invasion has been shocking.

“I saw that Russia invaded Ukraine and right away I started crying,” Villafuerte said.

Supporters said they hope the rally will at least inform others about the war in Eastern Europe.

“They have to know what’s going on. They have to know why is it a big problem. They have to know which side is right because there’s a lot of disinformation now,” Dementive said.

Still, the Ukrainian people who attended are remaining confident in their country.

“We can… Putin… attack. We can win,” Zahrebelnyi, said.

But, Ukrainians said it’s the Ukrainian spirit that keeps them going.