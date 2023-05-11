(COLORADO SPRINGS) — People living in a home were displaced after a house fire in a neighborhood off of North Powers Boulevard in the morning of Thursday, May 11, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD reported at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday that crews were called to the 6300 block of Baxter Drive near Dublin Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard about a structure fire.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

At 7:48 a.m. CSFD reported crews were able to get the fire under control. Those living in the home have been displaced due to the fire.