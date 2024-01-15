(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 350 people stayed overnight at Springs Rescue Mission on Sunday, Jan. 14 and the same number is expected Monday.

Springs Rescue Mission said these numbers are typical on nights when the weather is inclement. Their doors are open 24/7 to provide emergency shelter, nutritious meals, clean clothing, and access to shower and laundry facilities.

Providing emergency shelter is a priority for the Springs Rescue Mission, but their ultimate goal is to help at-risk individuals recover their independence.

“The goal is to provide not just a roof over someone’s head, but a sense of community, belonging and support as individuals work towards stability and health,” said Travis Williams, Chief Development Officer, on the Springs Rescue Mission’s website.

Animals are also welcome to find emergency shelter at Springs Rescue Mission.