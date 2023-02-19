(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Penrose Library will temporarily be closed after a screening showed high levels of methamphetamine contamination in several of their restrooms.

Earlier last week the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) conducted initial screenings for methamphetamine contamination of the restrooms in three of the most highly trafficked libraries throughout the District: East Library, Library 21c. and Penrose Library.

The results of the screening released on Friday, Feb. 17, showed several restrooms at Penrose Library had been contaminated at levels above the state’s maximum threshold set for residential buildings of 0.5 micrograms per 100 centimeters, according to PPLD. This prompted an extensive preliminary assessment at the Penrose Library, which will be closed for testing for the following week on Saturday, Feb. 18.

One restroom at the East Library will also be closed for the following week, as the screening reported meth contamination levels above the state’s minimum limit for residential buildings of 0.24 micrograms per 100 centimeters, inside the restroom. Aside from the one restroom, the rest of East Library will remain open.

For these assessments and screenings, PPLD is working closely with state-certified vendor KEMWest Inc. The results of the preliminary assessment tests will be shared when they become available, according to PPLD.

FOX21 will be conducting an interview with the CEO of PPLD later today. Stay tuned for this coverage and more information during Sunday’s nightly newscast at 9 p.m.