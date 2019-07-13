Pedestrian left with life threatening injuries after hit-and-run crash

Colorado Springs Police are still investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries at the intersection of North Academy Blvd. and Carefree Circle in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

While attempting to cross North Academy the pedestrian was struck by a southbound vehicle which is said to have been traveling at a high rate of speed. Police say the vehicle continued southbound after the crash.

The suspects vehicle is described as possibly being a mid-sized, late model, dark colored Ford sedan with damage in the front.

The victim suffered life threatening injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police are asking anyone with information regarding this crash, to please call 719-444-7000.