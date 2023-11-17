(PUEBLO WEST Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred Thursday night on Nov. 16.

Deputies responded to the intersection of South Joe Martinez and Purcell Boulevards just after 8 p.m. PCSO says that a jeep was going southbound on Purcell and struck a pedestrian crossing the street. The pedestrian died on the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

The 26-year-old driver was not injured. Deputies do not believe alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors in the accident. PCSO says the investigation is ongoing.