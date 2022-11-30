(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died after being hit by a car on southbound Academy Boulevard near Chelton Road on Monday, Nov. 14.

58-year-old Rondell Winn of Colorado Springs was identified as the victim of a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Winn had stepped out into oncoming traffic when he was hit.

No arrests have been made but the investigation continues, says CSPD.

Winn’s death is the 52nd fatal traffic crash in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. The number surpassed 2020’s record number of fatal traffic crashes at 51. During the same time in 2021, Colorado Springs had 43 fatal traffic crashes.