(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing South Nevada Avenue.

40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs was killed in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue on Dec. 23, 2022. Her death is the 55th fatal traffic crash of 2022, according to CSPD. At this same time in 2021, there were 50 fatal traffic crashes.

CSPD said neither speed, alcohol, nor drugs are considered a factor in this crash. No arrests are anticipated in this crash at this time.