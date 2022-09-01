UPDATE: CSPD says there were signs of impairment involving the driver and that this was a contributing factor in the crash. CSPD also wants to remind pedestrians to be aware of vehicles on the roadway for their own safety, it is important to cross the roadway in marked intersections and well-lit areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle late Wednesday, August 31.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to Austin Bluffs Parkway, near Academy Boulevard for an auto-pedestrian crash.

According to CSPD, the vehicle was traveling east on Austin Bluffs when it hit a pedestrian that was crossing the road. The pedestrian died on the scene, and the driver was charged with vehicular homicide.

Eastbound lanes of Austin Bluffs parkway were closed for several hours while CSPD investigated the scene.