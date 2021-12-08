Pedestrian killed after being struck by CSPD patrol car; investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a CSPD officer on S. Nevada Avenue.

According to PIO Lt. James Sokolik, a uniformed CSPD officer was northbound on S. Nevada Ave. Tuesday when they struck a pedestrian who was trying to cross S. Nevada Ave., just south of the intersection with E. Las Vegas St.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, but died due to their injuries.

“It was determined via evidence on scene, in conjunction with a witness statement, the pedestrian was pushing a bicycle during the attempt to cross S. Nevada Ave. and was not in the marked crosswalk,” Sokolik wrote. “It was also determined the pedestrian was crossing against the light.”

Police also said the officer was driving a fully-marked Colorado Springs Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe in normal patrol conditions, meaning it was not driving fast nor responding to a call.

Based on police data, this is the 45th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year and the 13th pedestrian to be killed. At this time last year, there were 48 traffic fatalities in the city.

At last report, the investigation is ongoing.