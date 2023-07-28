(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian in the Wednesday, July 12 fatal crash on North Academy Boulevard.

The Coroner’s Office said the pedestrian has been identified as 45-year-old Raynard Terrence Atkins of Colorado Springs. Atkins is the 25th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on July 12 at around 4 a.m. officers were called to the 300 block of N. Academy Blvd. about a crash involving Atkins and a vehicle.

When officers arrived they learned the vehicle was traveling north on Academy Blvd. when the vehicle swerved in the roadway and hit a pedestrian on the east side of the street. The Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR were called to the scene in an attempt to aid Atkins, however, it was determined Atkins had died on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The CSPD Major Crash Team responded and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.