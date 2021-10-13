Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing street in Fountain on Wednesday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed Wednesday evening in Fountain.

It happened at about 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Fountain Mesa Road and Medicine Bow Avenue. The driver was traveling north on Fountain Mesa Road and hit the pedestrian, who was crossing the street at Medicine Bow Avenue.

When emergency responders arrived, they determined the man had already died.

The driver did stay on scene and police say they were cooperative. Police will determine whether speed or alcohol played a factor in this incident.

Neither the driver nor the victim have been identified.