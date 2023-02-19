(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian crossing an intersection against the pedestrian signal was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon on Feb. 18, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At approximately 1:55 p.m., CSPD was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and North Academy Boulevard. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and transported the pedestrian to a hospital.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound in the right-through lane on East Pikes Peak Avenue approaching North Academy Boulevard when athe pedestrian was attempting to cross East Pikes Peak Avenue against the pedestrian signal, said CSPD.

The pedestrian was hit by the vehicle entering the intersection at a green light. As a result of the crash, the pedestrian received non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while CSPD’s Major Crash team investigated the scene.