FLORENCE, Co. — A body believed to have been struck by a train was found in the area of N. Frazier and West 2nd St. by the Florence Police Department (FPD).

Just after 1:30 a.m., FPD officers were notified of an incident involving a train and a pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they found a dead individual who had apparently been struck by the train.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim has not yet been disclosed.

The roadways of N. Frazier and N. Houston are now open for travel.