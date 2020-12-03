Pedestrian hit and killed by car on North Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died after being hit by a car in a crash that happened on Friday, Nov. 27.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 6:30 p.m., 50-year-old Ramon Grajeda-Gonzalez of Colorado Springs was struck by a car on North Academy Boulevard and Uintah Street and died on the scene. Police say Grajeda-Gonzalez attempted to cross North Academy Boulevard mid-block (not on a crosswalk) heading westbound when a southbound silver Chevrolet Trax struck him.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the scene.

Officers noted it does not appear that excessive speed nor impairment on behalf of the driver are factors in the crash.

This is the 47th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2020. At this time in 2019, there were 41 traffic fatalities.

No charges have been filed in this case and the investigation is continuing.