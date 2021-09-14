Pedestrian death makes 36th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a truck near the King Soopers on Austin Bluffs Parkway around 9:20 a.m.

A Chevrolet Silverado was attempting to turn into the parking lot of a business on the parkway when it struck a pedestrian who is believed to have been lying in the parking lot. Excessive speed and driver impairment is not suspected at this time.

Despite receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries, the pedestrian died at a nearby hospital on Sunday, Sept. 12. At this time, the individual’s name will not be released until the next of kin have been notified.

This death is the 36th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2021. Of that number, 12 were pedestrians.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.