(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the street mid-block Saturday evening on Dec. 18, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Shortly before 5:40 p.m., the driver of the involved vehicle reported an auto-pedestrian crash on North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle. The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing mid-block.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. According to CSPD, alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash. CSPD is reminding pedestrians to use crosswalks.