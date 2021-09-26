Pedal for a Purpose: Life Time Fitness holds fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Children’s Miracle Network helps ensure the best care for kids coming from all different backgrounds.

Saturday, several people helped support the organization in Colorado Springs.

The Ride of a Life Time is an annual fundraiser from Life Time Fitness. The event challenges people to hit their spin machines, stationary bikes or outdoor bikes and donate to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Saturday’s monetary goal was $3,000.

If you missed Saturday’s ride, you can donate here.