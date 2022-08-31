COLORADO SPRINGS — Peak Vista Community Health Centers provided students with nearly 600 back-to-school physicals.

The physicals were held at Care Fair events hosted by Peak Vista on three different Saturdays to reach parents who may not be able to secure a physical for their child during the week.

“We love back-to-school season and providing these Care Fairs,” said Rosie Knox, Ambulatory Clinical Director over several Peak Vista health centers. “We have held these Care Fairs for the past several years, and the response is always so positive. It is a joy to help our community with these physicals and to provide kids with the tools they need to succeed in the new school year.”

Peak Vista continues to offer back-to-school physicals, sports physicals, and immunizations at most of its locations. Parents can schedule an appointment by calling (719) 632-5700 or visiting their website.