Peak Vista breaks ground on new center in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Peak Vista Community Health Centers broke ground on a new health center location in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, on the corner of South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street.

Peak Vista Community Health Centers is a nonprofit organization providing exceptional health care to people facing access barriers and other difficulties. It currently has 28 outpatient centers in Colorado’s Pikes Peak and East Central regions.

When finished in 2022, this new facility will provide services such as medical, dental and behavioral health to those experiencing homelessness and those at-risk of experiencing homelessness within the local community.

“For us to be able to partner in this area of downtown, where there’s not a lot of healthcare services, to be able to serve these patients on the south downtown area, helps us to continue and work along with the city and other entities to provide care to this patient population,” said Lisa Ramey, interim CEO of Peak Vista Community Health Center.

The center is scheduled to open in early 2022.



To learn more about Peak Vista Community Health Centers, click here.