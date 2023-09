(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the location of a man wanted on two warrants.

PCSO said 42-year-old Matthew Cady is wanted on warrants for theft and contempt of court. Cady has also been connected to the June 19 theft of a 2017 Heartland Mallard M33 camping trailer from Thatcher Storage, according to PCSO.

If you know his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 and reference #18587, or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.