(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said four people were arrested in Pueblo’s lower east side on Friday, Dec. 8.

PCSO posted to social media at around 12:50 p.m. on Friday that there was heavy law enforcement presence in the area of East Ash Street and South Lola Avenue. PCSO said there was no danger to the public but to avoid the area.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

At around 12:55 p.m., PCSO said four wanted people were in custody.