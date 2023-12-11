(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 9 in Pueblo West.

According to PCSO, on Saturday at around 4 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the intersection of West Locoweed Drive and West Carrizo Springs about a head-on collision involving two trucks.

Deputies learned that a 2017 Ford F250 driven by a 35-year-old man collided with a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by a 64-year-old man. PCSO said life-saving measures were attempted on the driver of the Silverado, however, he died due to his injuries.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and a passenger in his vehicle, a 27-year-old woman, was flown to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to PCSO, a preliminary investigation indicated the driver of the Silverado was going east on W. Carrizo Springs when the driver of the Ford allegedly crossed the double yellow lines while attempting to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with the Silverado.

Deputies said the investigation is still under investigation, however excessive speed, drugs and/or alcohol and unsafe passing are being considered factors in the crash.