(BOONE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing from Boone, Colorado on Jan. 4, 2017.

According to PCSO, Ian Willcoxon was living in the 2300 block of 57th Lane in Boone, was last heard from on the morning of Jan. 4, and family members said it was unusual for him not to contact them or his friends at that time.

PCSO Cold Case Investigators continue to investigate Willcoxon’s disappearance. Detectives said in addition to living in Boone, Willcoxon also lived part-time in Conroe, Texas and PCSO has been working with Texas authorities to try and find Willcoxon.

Willcoxon who would now be 31-year-old is described as a white man, with blond hair and blue eyes, 5’9″, and about 155 pounds. Willcoxon also has a tattoo on his right upper chest of an Eagle on top of a heart with the word “Texas” in the heart and draped in an American flag, he has another tattoo on his right shoulder and right shoulder blade.

Detectives said Willcoxon was known to travel with a digital camo backpack and a blanket that is green with a plaid backside. PCSO is hoping there is someone who knows where Willcoxon is or has information on his movements before he was reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PCSO at (719) 583-6250 and reference Willcoxon cold case or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.