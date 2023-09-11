(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pawtoberfest returns on Saturday, Sept. 16 hosted by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), and will be Emceed by FOX21 Morning Anchor Abbie Burke and Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister.

HSPPR said it is expecting to draw around 1,500 people and raise over $200,000 at its dog-friendly festival located at Bear Creek Regional Park. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a dog-friendly shuttle service from the parking lot beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Photos from 2022’s Pawtoberfest:

The festival will feature craft brews and spirits tasting, a two-mile dog walk, music, pet contests, activities for the whole family, freebies, and lots of food from local food trucks.

Advanced admission to the event is $55 for adults, those ages 13 to 20 years old are $20, and children 12 and under are free. Advance admission ends on Thursday, Sept. 14.

All proceeds from ticket sales help fund programs benefitting homeless and abused animals in the Pikes Peak Region.