(HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said paving operations are scheduled to begin later in May for northbound and southbound I-25 north of Walsenburg, Colorado.
According to CDOT, the work will take place between Huerfano Butte and the Lascar Road Interchange. The project involves paving and safety improvements along with bridge repairs at the Huerfano River and Greasewood Arroyo.
The project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 2023. CDOT said traffic impacts include:
- Working schedule: Monday through Friday – daylight hours.
- Single lane and shoulder closures in each direction.
- Ramp closures as required.
- Speed limit reduced to 60 mph through work zone. Fines doubled for violators.
- Construction vehicles entering and exiting work zone, as needed.