(HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said paving operations are scheduled to begin later in May for northbound and southbound I-25 north of Walsenburg, Colorado.

According to CDOT, the work will take place between Huerfano Butte and the Lascar Road Interchange. The project involves paving and safety improvements along with bridge repairs at the Huerfano River and Greasewood Arroyo.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

The project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 2023. CDOT said traffic impacts include: