Paving operations on US 24 to impact traffic between Cascade and Woodland Park

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct daytime paving operations on US 24, Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. Paving will be taking place between Cascade and Woodland Park, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and the speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour.

Motorists should expect some delays in the area.

REMEMBER: SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

• Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

• Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

• Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

• Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

• Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

• Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

• Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

• Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

• Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

• Be patient!