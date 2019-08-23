Patty Jewett Municipal Golf Course celebrates 100th anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services commemorates the 100th anniversary of Patty Jewett Golf Course as a municipal golf course.

The celebration included remarks from Parks’ director Karen Palus, Mayor John Suthers and Gentile.

Featuring an 18-hole putting green, music at the driving range, appetizers and a cash bar.

Built in 1898 and known as the Town and Gown Club, the course was purchased by William Jewett in 1910 and renamed the Colorado Springs Golf Club.

After Jewett gained full ownership of the Suburban Land and Water Supply in 1919, he deeded the course to the City for $1, under the condition it be maintained by the City for the primary purpose of golf, and for the course to be named after his wife, Patty Stuart Jewett.

Today, Patty Jewett operates as a city enterprise and is fully funded through green fees and other money generated at the course.

It is one oldest public golf courses west of the Mississippi, and is the busiest golf course in the state of Colorado.

Averaging approximately 115,000 9-hole rounds of golf annually, in July, more than 21,000 9-hole rounds were played.