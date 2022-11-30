Patrol police officers get 7% salary increase in 2023

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced a salary increase for patrol officers starting Jan. 1, 2023.

PPD said the City of Pueblo and the International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO Police Union #537) have agreed to a 7% pay increase for all police officers for 2023.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Additionally, PPD says entrance-level pay is increasing by $500 a month in 2023. This was a request made by Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar and approved by Pueblo City Council, per PPD.

“Join our family in a rewarding career with an excellent salary, awesome benefits, and so much more,” said PPD in a post to social media. “There are countless opportunities for growth in our organization and you will become part of a dedicated team, passionate about making a difference in our community.”