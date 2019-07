TELLER COUNTY — Patrick Frazee, the man accused of beating his fiancé Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving to death with a baseball bat, will not be subject to the death penalty.

Prosecutors in the Fourth Judicial District announced after choosing not to file for the death penalty that they will not seek the death penalty.

Frazee pleaded ‘not guilty.’ Without the option of parole, he faces life in jail.

He is due back in court next month, and the trial could start as quickly as the end October.